City-sponsored suicide prevention training session set for Sept. 17

As part of the City of Edmonds’ focus on Suicide Prevention Month, the city has scheduled two remote presentations, including one this Thursday, Sept. 17:

Thursday , Sept. 17, 7 p.m.: Wendy Burchill of the Snohomish Health District will present a free, “Question, Persuade, Refer,” suicide prevention training via Zoom. This will also include a question-and -answer session on suicide prevention techniques. You can access the event at https://zoom.us/j/99830099991

Wednesday , Sept. 23, 7 p.m.: A community panel about mental health and suicide prevention to foster discussion and encourage mental health advocacy. You can access the Zoom event at https://zoom.us/j/96229664796 Panelists include:

o Margaret Browne, Premera (moderator)

o Tim Krivanek, Board Member Washington chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

o Michelle Reitan, Edmonds Waterfront Center

o Scriber Lake High School students

o John Richards, KEXP DJ and mental health advocate

Learn more about the city’s Suicide Prevention Month efforts, including links to important resources, on the city’s Suicide Prevention webpage.