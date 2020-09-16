Construction alert: Nighttime Sound Transit work along I-5 northbound, southbound shoulder scheduled Sept. 16-29

In preparation for the Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension, Sound Transit’s contractor as early as Wednesday, Sept. 16 will continue working along Interstate 5 in the vicinity of 228th and 236th Street Southwest.

Work is planned for both the northbound, and southbound shoulders as well as in the center of I-5 at the Mountlake Terrace freeway station. The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work.

The work is scheduled to last two weeks, ending Tuesday, Sept. 29. Crews will be working 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday through Friday. Planned work includes excavation, trucking and concrete pours.

Drivers have been advised to plan ahead, leave early and allow extra time to reach destinations.

For additional information, contact Sound Transit Outreach Specialist Rhonda Dixon at rhonda.dixon@ soundtransit.org or 206-370-5569. An after-hours construction hotline is also available at 888-298-2395.