‘Coping with Collective Trauma: A Resiliency Toolkit’ virtual workshop set for Sept. 30

The City of Edmonds Diversity Commission is sponsoring a remote workshop, “Coping with Collective Trauma: A Resiliency Toolkit,” on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Facilitated by Reita Johnston, the free hour-long workshop that will take place on Zoom, Sept 30 at 6 p.m. A recorded video of the workshop will be accessible after the event on the Diversity Commission website.

You will learn:

Ways to cope, manage, and build resiliency through the collective unfolding of 2020 and your personal history.

How to identify the ways in which the events of 2020, and individual and collective histories have affected your personal wellness and mental health

Gain a deeper understanding of how COVID and social unrest have affected you and adjust the lens you use to take care of yourself.

Tools to help you manage day-to-day stress and collective trauma

“The Edmonds Diversity Commission hopes this event will bring us together as a community during this time of challenge and uncertainty,” said Diversity Commission Vice Chair Anabel Hovig. “We are aware that many people are living under greater levels of stress and that, as racial and social unrest continues to grow, there is an added burden on our community – especially our marginalized communities.

“We hope you will join us for this one hour of self-care. If we take care of ourselves, then we are able to continue to build a stronger community together,” she added.

The facilitator, Reita Johnston, is a trauma-informed life coach, wellness practitioner, and educator.

No registration required, but attendance is limited to first 300. The meeting link is at zoom.us/j/93373109197?pwd=YVltT01Kc2QzdVJkbjJMamlsV2pWZz09#success

Meeting ID: 933 7310 9197

Passcode: 471982

One tap mobile

+12532158782

For more information and downloadable resources, visit the Edmonds Diversity Commission website.