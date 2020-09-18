Deadline extended for city’s 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor survey

A key feature of the Edmonds City Council-approved five-year work program for the Edmonds Creative District is redevelopment of the Fourth Avenue Cultural Corridor – which include street improvements in Fourth Avenue North between the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) and Main Street.

The City of Edmonds has created a preference survey for redevelopment and the deadline has been extended through 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. You can access it at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YCKD9XH.

Information gathered from the survey will be analyzed and summarized, with a presentation to the city council expected in early fall.