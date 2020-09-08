Detectives investigating train-vs-pedestrian fatality south of Edmonds early Tuesday

Detectives from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the railroad tracks early Tuesday morning in the Woodway area south of Edmonds.

According to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, deputies responded around 3 a.m. to reports of a body seen on railroad tracks near Richmond Beach Drive and Point Wells Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a man, believed to be in his 20s, dead on the tracks.

Major crimes detectives and collision investigation unit detectives responded to the scene, and detectives are still working to determine the cause of the incident, O’Keefe said. Detectives believe the victim was likely hanging onto the train before falling onto the tracks, she added.

At this time, there does not appear to be any evidence of foul play, but cause and manner of death, as well as positive identification of the victim, will be provided by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.