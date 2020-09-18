Downtown Edmonds businesses sponsoring Spacewalk event for families starting Sept. 19

Downtown businesses are hosting a scavenger hunt for school-age children and their families to encourage safe fun while supporting local. Starting this Saturday, September 19, 2020 NASA Space Facts will be displayed in the storefronts of participating businesses.

To accommodate COVID-19 concerns, the hunt can be entirely contactless. Participants will print Spacewalk Passports at home and find the facts in business windows. Participants will record a unique code number at each site (included on the sign posted in the window) to verify the sites they have visited.

The first 100 participants to record codes from 10 or more sites and submit their passports to Anchor Chic Consignment (529 Dayton St.) by Oct. 12 will be entered to win a prize. Collecting codes from 20 or more businesses will entitle participants to be entered into a bigger prize drawing.

Winners will be chosen by raffle in October after the Scavenger Hunt is done. There is no charge to participate.

Download your Spacewalk Passport at edmondsdowntown.org/spacewalk-scavenger-hunt.