Earling to serve as president of Edmonds School District Music4Life Booster Club

Former Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling has agreed to serve as president of the Edmonds School District Music4Life Booster Club.

Earling founded the instrumental music program at Shoreline Community College, growing the program from 34 concert band students to about 200 during his tenure.

Joining Earling on the Edmonds Booster Club will be Admiral Bill Center, US Navy Ret. and 2006-07 President of Seattle Downtown Rotary. They will be assisted in their new duties by Ken Noreen and Dennis Ashbrook, two instrumental music educators now retired from Shoreline Public Schools.

A non-profit organization, Music4Life provides instruments to students who are interested in music but may be unable to purchase or rent an instrument.

To learn more about how you can participate in the Edmonds booster club, email info@Music4Life.org.