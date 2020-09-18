Edmonds Art Beat: As smoke clears, enjoy a gallery double feature, a virtual concert and a Brouhaha

Cole Gallery announces new double feature

Layne Cook and Mike Wise are the two featured artists for the newest show at Cole Gallery. It’s a perfect time to stop in and see some inspiring pieces.

Layne Cook is known for her delightful sculptures and is also an accomplished painter. Her style is contemporary and colorful. She described this show being focused on simpler times, reminiscing about simple pleasures and simple structures.

Mike Wise is a master impressionist. His work showcases the beauty of his hometown community – Whidbey Island. His show has a variety of works portraying lush farms, country homes, rushing rivers, flowers and fields.

Cascade Falls by Mike Wise

The featured artists’ works will be available for viewing at Cole Gallery from Sept. 17 through Oct. 12. Learn more here.

School of Rock Lynnwood end of summer concerts going virtual Sunday

School of Rock Lynnwood is performing three free concerts on Sunday, Sept. 20. In place of the typical in-person live concert, there will be a full day of music on a virtual stage, performed live from the London Bridge Studio in Seattle. The students are performing tributes to 21st Century Rock with songs from Green Day, Black Keys, Muse and more. The concert starts at 2 p.m. More information can be found here.

Edmonds Art Studio Tour set for Saturday-Sunday

The annual Edmonds Art Studio Tour is coming up this weekend, fully online. During the weekend of Sept. 19-20, many artists will post video tours of their studios, demonstrations, and/or their creative process. To see a promo video about the new format, click here.

Visit the website to learn about the weekend’s events and the artists. Each artist’s work will be available on their individual websites, which can be accessed from the main site — and artwork will be available to purchase all month long.

Edmonds Brouhaha rescheduled for Friday-Sunday

Several businesses in the downtown Edmonds area are coming together to host a backroom blowout Sidewalk Sale. Originally set for last weekend, it was been rescheduled due to smoke and is now set for Frida-Sunday, Sept. 18-20. Businesses participating: Anchor Chic, Arista Wine Cellars, Art Spot, C’est la Vie, Crow, Crush Footwear, Gallery North, Garden Gear, Glazed and Amazed, House Wares, Little Bipsy, Maje Gallery, Ombu Salon, Pear Tree Consignment, Pelindaba Lavender, Rebekah’s Boutique, Rogue, Sugar Spa and Sound Styles. You can get a map and more details here

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.