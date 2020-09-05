Edmonds Art Beat: Edmonds Art Studio Tour, ECA Gala and Bird Fest all coming up soon

Edmonds Art Studio Tour is still on Sept. 19 and 20 — in new remote format

The annual Edmonds Art Studio Tour is coming up soon, with a brand-new format. The 2020 studio tour will take place the weekend of Sept. 19 — fully online. The new format gives accessibility to all interested individuals from the comfort of their homes and is a great way to support the community’s artists. All artists were selected to participate based on specific criteria, including a connection to the Edmonds community. During the scheduled weekend, many artists will post video tours of their studios, demonstrations, and/or their creative process. To see a promo video about the new format, click here. This year’s tour will give viewers peeks into private studios and a chance to learn about the artists themselves.

Visit the website to learn about the weekend’s events and the artists. Each artist’s work will be available on their individual websites, which can be accessed from the main site. — and artwork will be available to purchase. This event is put on by volunteers and artists who appreciate the support and in turn hope to provide viewers with a healthy distraction.

Light the Way – Edmonds Center for the Arts virtual gala and auction

All are invited to the ECA’s Light the Way fundraising gala and auction Friday, Sept. 25. ECA is putting on this event to celebrate the power of the performing arts to transform lives and light the way for the arts in Edmonds and beyond. There will be a happy hour with live music, an online auction, a livestream program and more. There is no admission to attend but an RSVP is required to participate in the happy hour and online auctions and to watch the live-streamed events. You can RSVP here.

Registration now open for 16th annual Puget Sound Bird Fest

The much-loved Bird Fest is coming up soon. Festivities kick off on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. with keynote speaker Kaeli Swift’s live interactive webinar Something to Crow About. There will be webinars on bird photography, beginning birding and local bird research projects on Saturday.

Voting is now live on the website for the annual Bird Fest Photo Exhibition and Contest. There are categories for youth and adult. There will be plenty of activities for the whole family, including the Kids’ Corner with collections of online games, books, virtual storytimes and crafts.

This is a free event but registration is required for login access to the festival website. Register here

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.