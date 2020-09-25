Edmonds Art Beat: Search for a Rising Star, discussions on aging, and live — but virtual – music and dancing

Cascade Symphony Orchestra seeking its next ‘Rising Star’

Cascade Symphony Orchestra is looking for young musicians to enter its “Rising Star” competition for the 2020-2021 season. The competition is open to many instruments: piano, violin, cello, bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, French horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, euphonium, percussion and harp. The winning musician, selected by Music Director Michael Miropolsky, will perform as the soloist at the orchestra’s concert on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. (Performance date could change.)

Auditions are done through a recording of a performance, which should be uncut, unedited and unaccompanied. To get all of the details of the competition, including age limits, music requirements and fees, go to the CSO website.

Last year’s “Rising Star” was 11-year-old pianist Ruohan Huang. Cascade Symphony Orchestra has been sponsoring the “Rising Star” competition since 2009. The deadline to apply for the newest season is Sunday, Nov. 1.

Cascadia Art Museum and Humanities Washington partner to present educator Dori Gilliam

On Saturday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m., Cascadia Art Museum will be hosting a free virtual community talk, What’s Age Got to Do with It. The talk will be led by Dori Gilliam, a member of the 2019-2021 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau. Dori has researched and spoken on ageism and aging for over 30 years. This program will look at how aging is represented in our everyday lives and how we can talk about it in a more positive way.

The discussion is free and open to all generations. More information can be found here.

Get ready for the 66th annual Skandia Ball

Saturday, Oct. 10, from 7:30-10 p.m. is the annual Skandia Ball (online this year). There will be socializing, costumes, virtual sharing and more. For the dance section there will be three sets of dance music.

The evening will bring together all of the best of Skandia’s events, music, dancing and socializing! There will also be a traditional Allspel in a non-traditional format. You can learn more about a mosaic Allspel here.

The event is open to all. Learn how to participate here

Gothard Sisters live at the Celtic Festival Online

On Friday, Sept. 25, the Gothard Sisters will be doing a special live show for the Celtic Festival Online. Join this free event and enjoy some music and fun. Learn more here. You can see the newest music video on the Gothard Sisters YouTube channel here

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.