Edmonds Art Studio Tour set for Sept. 19 and 20 — in new remote format

The annual Edmonds Art Studio Tour is coming up this weekend, fully online. During the weekend of Sept. 19-20, many artists will post video tours of their studios, demonstrations, and/or their creative process. To see a promo video about the new format, click here.

Visit the website to learn about the weekend’s events and the artists. Each artist’s work will be available on their individual websites, which can be accessed from the main site — and artwork will be available to purchase all month long.