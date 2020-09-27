Edmonds College opens new STEM and Nursing building for fall 2020, virtual celebration Oct. 22

Edmonds College is kicking off fall quarter with the opening of a new $54 million building dedicated to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, (STEM) and Nursing.

“This new state-of-the-art building will put Edmonds College on the map as a regional STEM and Nursing hub,” EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh said. “From the nursing simulation labs to the high-tech engineering and physics labs, students will be immersed in new, innovative learning spaces that will spark their curiosity and prepare them for careers in high demand fields.”

The Hazel Miller Foundation provided a generous $1.5 million donation to the EC Foundation’s capital campaign for the STEM and Nursing building, and the EC Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name the building Hazel Miller Hall.

“Hazel Miller wanted to include scholarships in her foundation’s giving, because she believed that every person deserves an opportunity to pursue their dreams, regardless of the many things that can hold you back,” said Hazel Miller Foundation Chair Maria Montalvo. “She donated her money to education, medical research, and homelessness, primarily, because she believed that if people could not overcome the basic hardships that poverty or poor health present then they would never be able to accomplish what they hoped for.”

A virtual grand opening for both Hazel Miller Hall and Triton Court, the college’s second residence hall, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22. Visit edcc.edu/celebrate for details.

Features of Hazel Miller Hall:

• 70,000-square-foot building including labs, classrooms, and offices

• Home to allied health, nursing, engineering, chemistry, physics, and the MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievement) program

• Home to pre-engineering curriculum incorporating training for jobs with major employers like The Boeing Company

• New nursing simulation labs to give students clinical experience

• 40-foot depth of laboratory area that includes space for three teaching labs

• Active learning spaces shared by all departments to facilitate student engagement and collaboration

• Common spaces for individual study or group study

For more information about EC STEM programs, go to edcc.edu/stem.