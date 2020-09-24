Edmonds Diversity Commission offering small grants for community projects

The City of Edmonds Diversity Commission has opened the application period for the first round of 2021 grant awards. The commission’s small grants program is directed at funding community programs, events and/or activities that engage, educate or involve the Edmonds community in ways that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Local not-for-profit groups, agencies, organizations or individuals are encouraged to apply for small grants of up to $500.

Grant applications may be submitted until 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 to Cindi Cruz, 151 5th Ave. N., Edmonds, WA 98020 or by email to cindi.cruz@edmondswa.gov. Questions regarding the program guidelines and application process may also be sent to that email address. The grant application form can be found at: www.edmondswa.gov/diversity-commission-home.html

Grant applications will be reviewed by a subcommittee of the commission, whichwill provide recommendations at the November Commission meeting, when grant award decisions will be made. Award recipients will be contacted as soon as possible after commission’s decision in order to allow the recipients to proceed with the planning and production of their projects.

Eligibility criteria are as follows:

Projects must fulfill one of the stated “Purposes of the Grants Program”

Projects must be located or take place within the City of Edmonds or must be proven to directly engage the Edmonds community (if located beyond the City limits)

Projects must not duplicate or supplant existing programs, events or activities

While official nonprofit status is not required, grant recipients may not be for-profit entities

Applicants must demonstrate how any grant monies will leverage other cash or in-kind contributions

Projects must be completed by June 30, 2021.

Recipients must include acknowledgement of funding from the Edmonds Diversity Commission, including use of its logo, on all printed or e-materials

Eligible types of projects include:

Speakers

Films

Discussion groups

Readings

Performance

Community gatherings

Installations

Funds may be used for the promotion and/or production of the project, but may not be used for salaries, permanent capital acquisitions, or food, drink, prizes or other give-aways.

“By leveraging the creativity and energy of local resources, we hope to extend the reach of the commission’s mission and program more broadly throughout our community,” said Diversity Commission Chair Pat Valle.

For more information about the Diversity Commission small grants program, contact Cindi Cruz at cindi.cruz@edmondswa.gov.