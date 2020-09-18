Edmonds Floretum Garden Club announces lineup of fall and winter online programs

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club has announced its lineup of free online 2020-21 fall/winter programs for members and non-members, offered via Zoom.

To receive the Zoom link for each program, interested attendees should email edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com

Sept. 21

Lisa Taylor, Backyards of Plenty – How Growing Vegetables Can Change the World

Taylor is passionate about educating and teaching everyone where their food comes from. She developed and ran the children’s garden program at Seattle Tilth for two decades. An urban farmer and author of the Maritime Northwest Garden Guide and Your Farm in the City,

She is currently a Garden Educator in Residence ,teaching an original garden-based literacy curriculum at schools in Seattle and Shoreline. She also performs with her band Elephant Umbrella presenting song-based, family-focused programs.

Oct. 19

Linda Lyshall, PhD, Program Updates & Environmental Priorities

Lyshall is in her first year as executive director of the Snohomish Conservation District. This year brings a variety of projects, including the City of Edmonds Rain Garden Pilot Project, Lawns to Lettuce, and habitat restoration, to name a few — all the while re-balancing work activities and programs during the pandemic. Lyshall brings a strong committed background in environmental management and administration, most recently as executive director of San Juan Islands Conservation District, as well as her previous work with the former Puget Sound Action Team.

Nov. 16

Jennifer Ott, Olmsted Gardens & Other Parkways

Environmental historian Jennifer Ott, assistant director of HistoryLink, will fill you in on the origins of Seattle parks designed by the legendary Olmsted brothers. Think Seward Park, Mount. Baker Park, Woodland Park and Volunteer Park. Ott is the author of the recently released Olmsted in Seattle – Creating a Park System for a Modern World.

Dec. 14

George Divoky, PhD, Birds Respond to a Changing Climate

Divosky is a research associate at the Institute of Arctic Biology, in Fairbanks, Alaska. Focusing on arctic seabirds and the effects of global warming since 1975, he has lived alone for three months every summer on remote Cooper Island at the edge of the arctic. His observations of Black Guillemots reveal compelling examples of biological responses to our changing climate.

Jan. 25, 2021

Julie O’Donald, Attracting Native Pollinators with Garden Habitat

O’Donald is a WSU Master Gardener and Community Habitat Steward. She’ll help you explore the world of native bees and butterflies, and learn about the landscape practices they depend on and their preferred native and ornamental plants. She will also offer steps gardeners can take to convert lawn into habitat while adding vibrant color and visual interest. O’Donald’s own certified wildlife habitat garden, in its 30th year, is an oasis and has been featured in numerous horticultural publications.