Edmonds Landing residents turn out for socially-distanced Walk To End Alzheimers

Undeterred from the one-two-three punch of the COVID pandemic, unhealthy air blanketing Edmonds from wildfires, and a sprinkle of rain, Edmonds Landing residents turned out in force Friday for the annual Walk To End Alzheimers.

Sponsored by the national Alzheimers Association, the nationwide event brings together people whose lives have been touched by Alzheimers and who want to make a difference in helping to find a cure.

“This is the fifth year Edmonds Landing has participated in the event,” explained Victoria Cole, marketing director at Edmonds Landing. “In past years we’ve walked the entire block to show our support, but with the pandemic and the bad air, we opted for a less strenuous – but no less enthusiastic – event.”

Residents donned their purple event t-shirts and gathered in the lobby on Friday afternoon to show support before marching out to the sidewalk to make a stand, wave at passing cars, and show their support. “We were careful to maintain social distancing by having each participant hold on to a purple rope at 6-foot intervals,” added Cole.

While not as elaborate as in past years, Friday’s event set a new record for fundraising.

“As of the end of today’s march we collected $3,675, an all-time high for us in this event – more donations keep coming in,” remarked Cole. “The best part is that the Alzheimer’s Association provides a matching donation, doubling our effectiveness.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel