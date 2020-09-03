Edmonds man charged with child rape and child molestation

A 22-year-old Edmonds man has been charged with one count each of child rape and child molestation. The alleged crimes took place in Edmonds between 2010 and 2014, when the defendant was still a minor.

Connor Jon Cowan was arraigned in Snohomish County Superior Court before Judge Janice Ellis on Aug. 26, where he was charged as an adult with first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to documents filed with the court, Cowan is accused of raping a 7-year-old boy in January 2010. At the time of the initial alleged offense, Cowan was 12 years old. Prosecutors allege that Cowan also sexually abused the boy at other times during an approximate three-year period of time.

The second victim, a girl, was allegedly molested by Cowan between April 2013 and April 2014, when she was between 11 and 12 years old and the accused was between 16 and 17.

According to a source in the prosecutor’s office, the judge found no evidence that Cowan poses a threat to the community or is a flight risk, and she ordered that he be released on personal recognizance without bail.

Conditions of his release include that he not possess weapons and have no contact with persons under 18. Additionally, two protection orders were issued, directing that Cowan have no contact with his alleged victims.

Cowan’s attorney declined to comment for this story.

A jury trial has been set for Nov. 20 in Snohomish County Superior Court.