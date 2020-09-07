Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 25-31, 2020

Aug. 25

7600 block Ballinger Way: Victim called to report they observed their stolen vehicle parked at gas station in Edmonds. Vehicle recovered unoccupied with no suspect information.

1000 block Edmonds Way: Two unknown subjects burglarized a secure parking garage and prowled vehicles parked within.

8700 block Madrona Lane: Police provided assistance to fire department for elderly subject who was unable to care for self and refused to go to the hospital.

21000 block 81st Place West: A wallet, tools and title were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

400 block Walnut Street: An unknown suspect cut a security chain and stole victim’s bicycle from a carport.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Medical staff reported possible concerns regarding a parent’s ability to care for children. Information was relayed to Child Protective Services.

24200 block 78th Place West: An unlocked vehicle was prowled and a gift card stolen.

21800 block 76th Avenue West: A citizen reported a disturbance with ex-wife while at kids’ appointment.

8500 block Frederick Place: A citizen turned in firearms, requesting their destruction.

21900 block Highway 99: An electric folding bicycle was stolen from a grocery store bike rack.

400 block Walnut Street: A bicycle was stolen and vehicles were prowled in a secure parking garage.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man prowled an unlocked vehicle and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. The stolen car was later found and the man was arrested on outsanding warrants.

1000 block Puget Drive: Two adult brothers got into a verbal argument over their mother.

9700 block 214th Place Southwest: Police received a report of two unlocked vehicles being prowled sometime overnight; nothing appeared to be taken.

9000 block 184th Street Southwest: A resident reported a verbal argument that occurred with roommate.

Aug. 26

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a report of a drug overdose. Because a child was at home when the incident occurred, the case was also referred to Child Protective Services.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stopped for driving without headlights on after dark, and the driver was arrested for a felony warrant.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of an apartment complex. It was later recovered unoccupied by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A juvenile with a history of leaving home was reported as a runaway.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in a parking lot.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a car shop but was recovered by Snohomish County deputies.

21200 block 76th Avenue West: A resident discovered a vehicle window broken and the vehicle prowled.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A car battery was stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot.

17200 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for trespassing on a local resident’s property and for outstanding arrest warrants.

1000 block 6th Avenue South: A man reported as missing returned home later in the evening.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle reported as abandoned was determined to be reported stolen. The owner responded and picked up vehicle.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject stole items from a business and fled; was last seen getting on a transit bus.

7300 block 229th Street Southwest: Suspicious activity was observed at mailboxes, but no evidence of a crime.

900 block Alder Street: Police responded to an argument between a mother and adult son over lifestyle and drinking habits.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A citizen reported an unknown subject attempted to pry open downstairs neighbor’s window. The subject disappeared and was not located.

500 block 4th Avenue South: A bicycle found in front of apartments was turned in to police for safekeeping.

23900 block Highway 99: A man previously evicted from a motel by staff returned and entered a room.He was arrested for trespassing and additional charges after resisting arrest.

500 block 5th Avenue South: Police responded to a report of a disturbance between a woman and an intoxicated man, and determined it was a verbal argument.

Aug. 27

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A citizen reported a lost firearm after recently moving and being unable to locate it.

70 block Main Street: Offensive words and symbols were written in the sand on the beach.

7800 block 194th Street Southwest: A parent reported a juvenile child breaking things and being assaultive. Charges were referred and assistance provided to the family for temporary placement of the child.

200 block 4th Avenue South: A condo resident discovered an abandoned crowbar and damage to a building door.

23600 block Highway 99: A retail investigator provided information regarding continued thefts at stores.

8900 block Main Street: A civil dispute was reported between family members.

16100 block 76th Place West: Five juvenile subjects were caught trespassing at a local property.

21300 block 95th Avenue West: An Edmonds resident reported unemployment fraud involving the Pennsylvania unemployment office.

Aug. 28

22800 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported sometime overnight, with suspect breaking window to gain entry.

20800 block 80th Place West: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle window was broken and an electric skateboard stolen.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A passport was reported as lost.

1100 block 9th Avenue South: A man sent money to an unknown subject who pretended to his boss. The suspect initiated contact via a work email and reportedly contacted other employees as well.

8500 block 216th Street Southwest: An adult son and parents were engaged in verbal argument. The son was transported to the hospital for evaluation and care.

23600 block Highway 99: A business window was broken with large rock.

22200 block Highway 99: An extremely intoxicated man was taken to the hospital for evaluation after officers respond to a disturbance.

22200 block Highway 99: Officers respond to an apparent overdose in a motel bathroom. Opioid reversal medication was administered and the male subject regained consciousness, after which medics transported him to the hospital.

Aug. 29

7900 block 227th Place Southwest: Police received a third-party report of a subject stealing mail. The suspect was located and arrested for mail theft.

23600 block Highway 99: Two subjects got into a physical altercation in a wooded area behind a business. One subject was arrested and booked for assault.

7600 block 201st Street Southwest: Victim discovered vehicle unlocked and checks stolen from within. Unknown suspect was already cashing checks.

1000 block B Avenue South: An unlocked vehicle was entered and rummaged through sometime overnight. Nothing was known stolen.

22100 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle window was discovered broken but nothing was known to be taken at the time.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Camping equipment was stolen by someone who broke into a rented storage locker

22100 block Highway 99: A man told police he believes that a motel employee stole his collectible sports jersey from the room he was staying in.

70 block Main Street: Wireless ear buds found at the beach turned in to police for safekeeping.

500 block 5th Avenue South: Police conducted a welfare check of a subject possibly sleeping in the bushes. He was taken to the hospital for care.

10500 block Alan A Dale Place: Police responded to an altercation between a parent and adult son. The parent was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Aug. 30

21900 block Highway 99: Police cited a male shoplifter for theft.

22800 block 102nd Place West: Victim discovered rear vehicle license plate was stolen sometime overnight and replaced with another plate determined to be stolen.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A suicidal subject was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

400 block Admiral Way: A citizen reported scratches on vehicle that occurred while parked near the beach; stated belief it was intentional after having argument with a man upset over a parking space.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was cited and released.

7900 block 199th Street Southwest: A man with dementia did not return home as scheduled. Notice was later received that he was located by the Washington State Patrol and taken to a hospital.

7100 block 175th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a husband and wife who are going through a divorce.

Aug. 31

24100 block Highway 99: An intoxicated female was taken to the hospital for evaluation after a citizen reported she was lying in the roadway.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: An unknown suspect broke the victim’s vehicle window and stole a case containing CDs.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was broken and a paint sprayer stolen sometime overnight.

22700 block 93rd Place West: Police responded to a possible medical emergency for an unresponsive subject. The subject awoke but was verbally abusive and refused assistance from fire and police personnel attempting to assess.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A victim paid money after being contacted by a third-party representing a collection agency for a locally sourced loan. The incident was determined to likely be a scam.

21600 block 84th Avenue West: Victim called to report fraudulent online credit card charges made to account over past several months.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: Victim was contacted by a scammer claiming to be a federal agent. Made claims of Social Security number fraud and attempted to extort money.

21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile female shoplifter and her friend were removed from a store at the request of the business.

22000 block 76th Avenue West: An office shed was broken into overnight, rummaged through and a garbage can stolen.