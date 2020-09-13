Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 1-7, 2020

Sept. 1
8700 block 182nd Place Southwest: Victim reported a bicycle was stolen from carport.
19500 block 76th Avenue West: Construction flaggers reported a driver disregarding signs and directions. Driver was contacted and indicated confusion over directions given.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a grocery store.
22000 block Highway 99: Police stopped a vehicle for no license plates. The driver was arrested on an outstanding domestic violence warrant.
23500 block 96th Avenue West: A fraudulent disaster relief loan was applied for using victim’s name.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Theft from utility trailer reported.
8400 block Bowdoin Way: Police recovered a stolen bicycle from an out-of-jurisdiction burglary and subject was booked for trafficking in stolen property.
15700 block 75th Place West: Theft reported from an unlocked vehicle.
8000 block 185th Street Southwest: A woman sustained a bite from an off-leash dog. The dog owner was identified and cited.
212th Street Southwest/82nd Place West: Police responded to a report of a subject refusing to return to a care facility and standing in the street. The subject was contacted and transported to the hospital for evaluation.
100 block West Dayton Street: Two were assaulted during a fight that occurred in the parking lot of a bar.
Sept. 2
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A recycle bin was tipped over and the contents set on fire.
700 block Main Street: A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a driver for DUI.
23100 block Highway 99: Business windows were broken and apparent entry was made inside. No known theft at this time.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident reported being bitten by an off-leash dog. The dog’s owner was contacted and cited.
250 5th Ave. N. A citizen turned in to police an unwanted firearm for destruction.
20500 block 76th Avenue West: Chrome vehicle wheels and tires were stolen from an open backyard.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responding to a report of a disturbance arrested a man for trespassing after he refused to leave the property.
22200 block Highway 99: Police investigating a report of a cell phone theft arrested a warrant suspect.
20300 block 92nd Avenue West: A homeowner found an unknown WWII explosive-style device among relative’s property. The scene was turned over to bomb technicians, who believed device was possibly inert.
Sept. 3
1000 block 3rd Avenue South: A citizen reported a possible sexual assault that occurred in 1980.
7900 block 240th Street Southwest: A third-party report of a woman and child screaming was determined to be a verbal disturbance.
8800 block 196th Street Southwest: A motorist reported a female passenger attacking a male driver in another vehicle. The female was arrested for assault.
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A man who passed out in a vehicle at a local business was subsequently arrested for DUI.
250 5th Ave. N.: A resident dropped off unwanted ammunition to police department for destruction.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and assaulting a loss prevention officer. He was also booked for an outstanding warrant.
220th Street South/76th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.
9100 block 185th Place Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between a juvenile and parents.
9300 block 236th Street Southwest: Three apparent juveniles were captured on video entering a secure area of a school and damaging property within.
21900 block 88th Place West: Police responded to an argument between a juvenile and parent.
Sept. 4
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A restaurant was burglarized, with money taken out of the safe.
10600 block 235th Place Southwest: A citizen reported a male subject was captured on video lurking near their front door after hours.
8200 block 202nd Place Southwest: Social services referral made to police of possible sex offense that occurred within Edmonds.
23000 block Highway 99: Multiple vehicles were vandalized at a car dealership.
22600 block 93rd Place West: A resident’s vehicle was prowled with nothing of value stolen.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Attempted commercial burglary reported, with suspect attempting to pry open the front door.
1100 block 5th Avenue South: Citizen was alerted to fraudulent charges on credit card. Upon receiving a new card, attempt was made to update online information but may have contacted fraudsters as new fraudulent activity began.
16000 block 68th Avenue West: Resident was victimized by unknown suspect claiming to be from computer security company and requiring large sums of money to fix security breach.
22100 block Highway 99: Subject reported phone stolen after socializing with friends behind a closed business.
9500 block 240th Street Southwest: A broken window was reported at an elementary school.
23800 block Highway 99: A man waved down police, asking for a ride. He was arrested after police determined he had an outstanding warrant, and was also in possession of suspected narcotics and paraphernalia.
7500 block 176th Street Southwest: A juvenile reported missing from group home was later located by police.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police response to a 911 hangup call was determined to be an argument between spouses.
Sept. 5
22200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for violating a no-contact order.
22500 block Highway 99: A suspicious circumstances call led to a DUI arrest.
244th Street Southwest 87th Place West: A police response to a welfare check for a subject lying down on the side of the road resulted in a warrant arrest.
1100 block 5th Avenue South: A storage unit was burglarized and hiking equipment stolen.
7700 block 234th Street Southwest: Police located a suicidal subject, who was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
9300 block 236th Street Southwest: Two teens were removed from school grounds after skateboarding within a fenced secure area.
23200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault following an altercation with girlfriend.
22100 block Highway 99: Police recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a suspect.
Sept. 6
23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a 911 hangup call but determined that involved parties were an intoxicated couple in an argument.
21800 block 95th Avenue West: Police were called to an verbal argument between a divorced couple.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between divorced residents.
10000 block Edmonds Way: An apartment tenant jumped off a balcony and was transported to a Seattle hospital.
9100 block 185th Place Southwest: A subject with an apparent self-inflicted injury was taken to a hospital for treatment.
19800 block 80th Place West: Police responding to a family disturbance determined that a child assaulted a parent.
300 block Main Street: A driver fled an officer’s attempted traffic stop for reckless driving, but was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the vehicle stopped in a dead-end street.
Sept. 7
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance involving parent of a missing daughter confronting a male believed to have knowledge of her whereabouts. The male was determined to have a Mountlake Terrace warrant and was arrested.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A cell phone was reported stolen from a workplace.
900 block Alder Street: A mother was arrested for assaulting her adult son.
21100 block Highway 99: A subject loitering on business property was removed by police at request of staff.
20900 block 70th Avenue West: Police received a report of two missing adult residents from an adult care facility.
8200 block 234th Street Southwest: A woman stated she was bitten by a neighbor’s dog.
900 block 189th Place Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between a mother and daughter.