Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 1-7, 2020

Sept. 1

8700 block 182nd Place Southwest: Victim reported a bicycle was stolen from carport.

19500 block 76th Avenue West: Construction flaggers reported a driver disregarding signs and directions. Driver was contacted and indicated confusion over directions given.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a grocery store.

22000 block Highway 99: Police stopped a vehicle for no license plates. The driver was arrested on an outstanding domestic violence warrant.

23500 block 96th Avenue West: A fraudulent disaster relief loan was applied for using victim’s name.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Theft from utility trailer reported.

8400 block Bowdoin Way: Police recovered a stolen bicycle from an out-of-jurisdiction burglary and subject was booked for trafficking in stolen property.

15700 block 75th Place West: Theft reported from an unlocked vehicle.

8000 block 185th Street Southwest: A woman sustained a bite from an off-leash dog. The dog owner was identified and cited.

212th Street Southwest/82nd Place West: Police responded to a report of a subject refusing to return to a care facility and standing in the street. The subject was contacted and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

100 block West Dayton Street: Two were assaulted during a fight that occurred in the parking lot of a bar.

Sept. 2

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A recycle bin was tipped over and the contents set on fire.

700 block Main Street: A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a driver for DUI.

23100 block Highway 99: Business windows were broken and apparent entry was made inside. No known theft at this time.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident reported being bitten by an off-leash dog. The dog’s owner was contacted and cited.

250 5th Ave. N. A citizen turned in to police an unwanted firearm for destruction.

20500 block 76th Avenue West: Chrome vehicle wheels and tires were stolen from an open backyard.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responding to a report of a disturbance arrested a man for trespassing after he refused to leave the property.

22200 block Highway 99: Police investigating a report of a cell phone theft arrested a warrant suspect.

20300 block 92nd Avenue West: A homeowner found an unknown WWII explosive-style device among relative’s property. The scene was turned over to bomb technicians, who believed device was possibly inert.

Sept. 3

1000 block 3rd Avenue South: A citizen reported a possible sexual assault that occurred in 1980.

7900 block 240th Street Southwest: A third-party report of a woman and child screaming was determined to be a verbal disturbance.

8800 block 196th Street Southwest: A motorist reported a female passenger attacking a male driver in another vehicle. The female was arrested for assault.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A man who passed out in a vehicle at a local business was subsequently arrested for DUI.

250 5th Ave. N.: A resident dropped off unwanted ammunition to police department for destruction.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and assaulting a loss prevention officer. He was also booked for an outstanding warrant.

220th Street South/76th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

9100 block 185th Place Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between a juvenile and parents.

9300 block 236th Street Southwest: Three apparent juveniles were captured on video entering a secure area of a school and damaging property within.

21900 block 88th Place West: Police responded to an argument between a juvenile and parent.

Sept. 4

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A restaurant was burglarized, with money taken out of the safe.

10600 block 235th Place Southwest: A citizen reported a male subject was captured on video lurking near their front door after hours.

8200 block 202nd Place Southwest: Social services referral made to police of possible sex offense that occurred within Edmonds.

23000 block Highway 99: Multiple vehicles were vandalized at a car dealership.

22600 block 93rd Place West: A resident’s vehicle was prowled with nothing of value stolen.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Attempted commercial burglary reported, with suspect attempting to pry open the front door.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: Citizen was alerted to fraudulent charges on credit card. Upon receiving a new card, attempt was made to update online information but may have contacted fraudsters as new fraudulent activity began.

16000 block 68th Avenue West: Resident was victimized by unknown suspect claiming to be from computer security company and requiring large sums of money to fix security breach.

22100 block Highway 99: Subject reported phone stolen after socializing with friends behind a closed business.

9500 block 240th Street Southwest: A broken window was reported at an elementary school.

23800 block Highway 99: A man waved down police, asking for a ride. He was arrested after police determined he had an outstanding warrant, and was also in possession of suspected narcotics and paraphernalia.

7500 block 176th Street Southwest: A juvenile reported missing from group home was later located by police.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police response to a 911 hangup call was determined to be an argument between spouses.

Sept. 5

22200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for violating a no-contact order.

22500 block Highway 99: A suspicious circumstances call led to a DUI arrest.

244th Street Southwest 87th Place West: A police response to a welfare check for a subject lying down on the side of the road resulted in a warrant arrest.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A storage unit was burglarized and hiking equipment stolen.

7700 block 234th Street Southwest: Police located a suicidal subject, who was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

9300 block 236th Street Southwest: Two teens were removed from school grounds after skateboarding within a fenced secure area.

23200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault following an altercation with girlfriend.

22100 block Highway 99: Police recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a suspect.

Sept. 6

23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a 911 hangup call but determined that involved parties were an intoxicated couple in an argument.

21800 block 95th Avenue West: Police were called to an verbal argument between a divorced couple.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between divorced residents.

10000 block Edmonds Way: An apartment tenant jumped off a balcony and was transported to a Seattle hospital.

9100 block 185th Place Southwest: A subject with an apparent self-inflicted injury was taken to a hospital for treatment.

19800 block 80th Place West: Police responding to a family disturbance determined that a child assaulted a parent.

300 block Main Street: A driver fled an officer’s attempted traffic stop for reckless driving, but was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the vehicle stopped in a dead-end street.

Sept. 7

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance involving parent of a missing daughter confronting a male believed to have knowledge of her whereabouts. The male was determined to have a Mountlake Terrace warrant and was arrested.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A cell phone was reported stolen from a workplace.

900 block Alder Street: A mother was arrested for assaulting her adult son.

21100 block Highway 99: A subject loitering on business property was removed by police at request of staff.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: Police received a report of two missing adult residents from an adult care facility.

8200 block 234th Street Southwest: A woman stated she was bitten by a neighbor’s dog.

900 block 189th Place Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between a mother and daughter.