Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 15-21, 2020

Sept. 15

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant after a nuisance complaint that she refused to leave a business after closing.

20500 block 60th Avenue West: Edmonds PD provided a K9 assist to Lynnwood PD for an area search on a commercial burglary.

21900 block 84th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was located with two subjects inside. Police contacted the owner, who knew the occupants and did not wish to pursue charges.

8200 block Talbot Road: Police responded to a report of recurring harassment via trash thrown in the driveway.

83300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man who caused a disturbance was removed from a business.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for an Edmonds misdemeanor warrant.

24300 block Highway 99: A vehicle theft was reported from a car dealership. The vehicle was later located by Bainbridge Island PD.

23000 block 75th Avenue West: A burglary occurred at a residence.

250 5th Ave. N.: A found watch and keys were turned into Edmonds PD for safekeeping. Unable to identify owners.

21100 block 80th Place West: A vehicle reported stolen out of Renton was recovered unoccupied in Edmonds.

400 block Admiral Way: Victim discovered damage upon returning to parked vehicle. No note left or suspect information.

7500 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and rummaged through, with coins stolen.

8200 block Talbot Road: Police responding to a report of a suspicious male riding a bicycle through peoples’ yards ending up arresting him for a felony warrant.

70 block West Main Street: An unattended purse was stolen from a bench.

240th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A reported road rage incident led to a DUI arrest.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man’s vehicle was stolen, and it was recovered shortly after he reported it

Sept. 16

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: Unknown suspect(s) broke windows on two vehicles and rummaged through visible bags and items.

8200 block Talbot Road: Ongoing harassment issue of someone depositing trash on victim’s property.

9700 block Edmonds Way: Theft of allergy medicine by known suspect was captured on video.

8100 block 242nd Street Southwest: A work vehicle window was discovered broken and tools were stolen sometime overnight.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: Victim discovered rear window of van was broken sometime overnight.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a third-party report of a man and woman yelling, and determined it was a verbal domestic incident.

23600 block Highway 99: Victim reported vehicle driver’s-side window was broken and a backpack stolen.

Sept. 17

8200 block Talbot Road: Recurring harassment in neighborhood reported.

3rd Avenue South and Alder Street, 21100 block Highway 99: The driver of a stolen vehicle sought by another agency caused multiple-vehicle collisions. See related story here.

7900 block 191st Street Southwest: A possibly unlocked vehicle was prowled overnight and wallets were stolen. Apparent fraudulent activity was reported on one stolen credit card.

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled sometime over night and miscellaneous items were stolen.

23500 block 78th Avenue West: A resident reported a theft by deception after being contacted by person(s) claiming to be from a reputable online retailer.

8600 block 236th Street Southwest: A citizen reported harassment occurring via an online video game.

200 block James Street: Police responded to a suspicious circumstance report of a male following a female into a building and making unsolicited comment about her appearance.

21900 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for possession of stolen property and an outstanding warrant after attempting to sell a stolen bicycle in a business parking lot

500 block 5th Avenue South: A passerby reported a disturbance at a bus stop. Police made contact and determined it was a verbal incident between husband and wife.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A subject was trespassed from a business after an incident involving mask compliance.

24200 block 57th Avenue West: Edmonds PD K-9 assisted Mountlake Terrace Police with a search for a domestic assault suspect.

Sept. 18

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A victim discovered vehicle partially on blocks; a possible attempted theft of vehicle tires.

22500 block Highway 99: Victim reported the theft of cash and credit cards, which possibly occurred during a medical emergency in a public parking lot.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A person who failed to return to a residential treatment facility was reported as missing.

8200 block Talbot Road: An unknown person left men’s underwear on resident’s front lawn.

22900 block Highway 99: A cell phone was reported stolen after victim accidentally left it on a business counter.

7600 block 195th Street Southwest: The owner of a rental property reported fraudulent ads for their rental posted online.

23000 block Highway 99: Victim was notified by a storage business that his rented locker was broken into.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A lost cell phone was reported.

23000 block Highway 99: A felony warrant suspect being evicted from a storage facility returned to a business. He attempted to run from officers but was apprehended nearby after dropping evidence of other crimes.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A victim reported a sexual assault by work supervisor that occurred several months prior at an overnight rental property in the Edmonds area.

19600 block 88th Avenue West: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision in which the suspect vehicle damaged a fence and foliage before fleeing.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: An intoxicated subject causing a disturbance at a business was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22500 block Highway 99: A shopping customer returned to vehicle to discover a window broken and bag stolen.

22200 block Highway 99: A subject randomly knocking on numerous motel doors was removed from property at the request of management.

Sept. 19

22300 block 98th Avenue West: Police responded to an altercation between a parent and child suspect, who ultimately fled the residence

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Pry marks indicating an attempted burglary were discovered on a local residence door.

8200 block Talbot Road: A citizen alerted police to video of a subject trespassing on the railroad tracks.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident’s work vehicle was prowled and items were taken.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a store after walking out with unpaid items. Items were recovered.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A subject attempting to return merchandise with switched price tags was removed from a store.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect pretending to be a customer cut security cables and stole two display phones from a store.

Sept. 20

20900 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault incident.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: Victim reported a necklace stolen from a residence shared with several others.

22000 block Highway 99: A citizen reported a male and female involved in an altercation. Police located subjects and determined they were a husband and wife engaged in an argument.

20700 block 80th Avenue West: An autistic child reported missing was located by law enforcement a short time later and returned.

7212 220TH ST SW 2020-00022004 Suspicious Circumstance WA0310200 09/20/2020 11:30:07 Shed alarm activated at closed business. Possible transient activity indicated.

21900 HWY 99 2020-00022011 Warrant Arrest WA0310200 09/20/2020 13:22:56 Nuisance complaint results in arrest of subject for outstanding warrant.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A bag of suspected narcotics found in a parking lot was turned over to police for destruction.

19800 block 80th Place West: Criminal charges were referred for a juvenile who assaulted parents.

23400 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect forced entry into an unoccupied office, then fled on foot.

Sept. 21

900 block Alder Street: A residence was broken into and medication stolen.

23900 block 84th Avenue West: A vehicle at a location for service was broken into. Suspect(s) broke a window but it was unknown if anything was stolen.

250 5th Ave. N. A non-resident turned in firearms to Edmonds PD for destruction.

18400 block High Street: Police checking on welfare of an elderly resident had to force entry to residence, where they found resident disabled inside. Aid was summoned and the incident was referred to social services.

18400 block High Street: A citizen reported an unknown female going through boxes on property. The subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

17900 block 69th Avenue West: A resident was alerted to an overdue credit card in victim’s name that wasn’t authorized.

7600 block 200th Street Southwest: A citizen reported driver’s license was lost after going for a walk.