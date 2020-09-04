Edmonds police park tour stops at Seaview

A group of about 20 residents visited Edmonds’ Seaview Park Thursday night for the second stop on the the Edmonds Police Community Engagement Team Park Tour.

The team of officers participating in the tours represent various aspects of policing, from K-9 to detectives to street crimes. The goal is to give residents an opportunity ask questions and talk about concerns in their neighborhood.

Future parks on the schedule include:

Pine Street Park, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8

Hickman Park, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17

City Park, 6-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21

Still to be determined: Yost Park and Haines Wharf Park.

— Photos by Misha Carter