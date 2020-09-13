Edmonds Restaurant Guide: What’s open during Phase 2

Edmonds Local Food Services during Phase 2 — updated Sept. 13, 2020

Business Address Phone Services

407 Coffee house 407 Main Street 425-921-6147 Dine-in, takeout, and delivery

5 Corners Teriyaki 8410 Main Street 425-774-5775 Takeout by phone; third party delivery

85 Degree Bakery 22611 76th Ave W 425-670-3085 Takeout

American Brewing 180 Dayton St, Ste 102 425-774-1717 Open

Anthony’s Restaurant and Beach Café 456 Admiral Way 425-771-4400 In-house dining daily 4:30-9:00pm. Beach café on first floor open daily from 11:30am-8:30pm or order online.

Arnie’s 300 Admiral Way 425-771-5688 Dine-in and takeout

Bar Dojo 8404 Bowdoin Way 425-967-7267 Dine-in, curbside pickup, and no-contact delivery

Barkada 622 5th Ave N 425-670-2222 Dine-in and takeout

Bistro 76 18401 76th Ave W 425-776-3616 Dine-in, takeout, and DoorDash

Boiling Point 22001 Highway 99 425-673-7101 Takeout by phone

Brigid’s Bottle Shop 188 Sunset Ave 425-582-8218 Open for indoor seating

Bucatini 9818 Edmonds Way 425-361-1487 Takeout by phone; third party delivery

Café Ladro 8403 Main Street 425-670-1790 Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out

Café Louvre 210 5th Avenue 425-64–8188 Takeout and grub hub

Calypso 109 Main St. 425-678-0652 Dine-in and takeout by phone

Canarino Gelato 203 Fifth Ave 425-243-9635 Open regular hours for takeout

Caravan Kabob 9711 Firdale Ave 206-546-7999 Takeout by phone; pickup hours: lunch 11-2, dinner 5-8:30; delivery

Channel Marker 120 W. Dayton #1 425-275-9590 Dine-in and takeout

Chanterelle 316 Main St. 425-774-0650 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery

Cheesemonger’s Table 203 5th Ave S 425-640-8949 Dine-in only at select outdoor tables, curbside pickup, and takeout

Chef Dane Catering 19515 44th Ave W, Lynnwood 206-794-0812 Takeout by phone; In house delivery service

Chopsticks 23025 100th Ave W 425-776-1196 Dine-in and takeout

Church Key Pub 109 4th Ave N 425-835-0230 Dine-in and takeout

Claire’s Restaurant 301 Main Street 425-776-2332 Dine-in and takeout

Demetris Woodstone Taverna 101 Main St, Edmonds 425-744-9999 Dine-in, third party delivery, and takeout

Dick’s Drive In 21910 Hwy 99 425-775-4243 Takeout and Doordash

Dong Ting Chun 22001 Hwy 99 425-616-5616 Takeout; delivery

Dumpling Generation 23830 Hwy 99 425-678-0806 Takeout, third party delivery, and dine-in via reservation

Edmonds Bakery 418 Main Street 425-778-6811 Takeout, call orders, and curbside pickup

Engel’s Pub 113 5th Ave S 425-778-2900 Mon-Tues, 3-10 pm; Wed-Sun, 11am-10pm

Epulo Bistro 190 Sunset Ave. W. Ste. B 425-678-8680 Dine-in and takeout orders

Ezell’s Fried Chicken 22019 Hwy 99 #130 425-670-1450 Open

Fat Pig Barbeque 7533 Olympic View Dr 425-361-7640 Takeout by phone

Five Bistro 650 Edmonds Way 435-563-7177 Dine-in and takeout Wednesday-Sunday from 4-9pm

Furi Chinese 546 5th Ave S 425-673-9933 Order online; free delivery

Girardi’s Osteria 504 5th Ave S. 425-673-5278 Dine-in, Doordash, and takeout

Hamburger Harry’s 610 5th Ave S 425-776-6666 Dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup 4pm-8 daily

Hook 18521 76th Ave W 425-673-0551 Open

Hosoonyi Korean BBQ 23830 Hwy 99 425-775-8196 Dine-in, takeout, third party delivery

Ivar’s seafood bar 9910 Edmonds Way 425-672-2640 Dine-in, outdoor decks open, online ordering, takeout, and delivery

Johnny’s Wok 19626 76th Ave W 425-775-3313 Dine-in and takeout

Kafe Neo 21108 Hwy 99 425-672-3476 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery

Kebella’s Pizza 630 Edmonds Way Order by phone or online; take out or free delivery

Kelnero 545 Main Street 425-967-5697 Takeout by phone; online ordering at toasttab.com/kelnero; outdoor seating

Kong Tofu 22511 Hwy 99 425-670-6757 Temporarily closed

Las Brisas 201 5th Avenue 425-672-5050 Dine-in and takeout

Leftcraft 519 Main Street 425-582-8661 Dine-in

Maize&Barley 525 Main Street 425-835-0868 Dine-in and online ordering

Manna Teriyaki 23805 Hwy 99 425-672-9555 Takeout by phone and third party delivery

Mar Ket 508 Main Street 425-967-5329 Walkup window; takeout by phone or order thru app; third party delivery; half price bottles of wine

Mel and Mia’s 7530 Olympic View Drive 425-361-7044 Dine-in, third party delivery, and call-in orders

Milkie Milkie Korean desserts 23830 Hwy 99 425-361-7696 Online and phone orders and DoorDash

Noodle Hut 8418 Bowdoin Way 425-423-7718 Open for takeout

Oaxaca 8402 Bowdoin Way 425-678-8307 Takeout by phone and restaurant delivery

Ono Poke 10016 Edmonds Way 425-361-7064 Takeout, curbside delivery, and outdoor seating

Pagliaci 10200 Edmonds Way 206-726-1717 Takeout and delivery by phone or website

Pancake Haus 530 5th Ave S 425-771-2545 Closed for the month of August 2020

Panera Bread 7929 Ballinger Way 425-640-2025 Dine-in, delivery, drive-thru, and takeout

PCC Edmonds 9803 Edmonds Way 425-275-9036 Grocery delivery; senior shopping hours 7-8 am; in-store self-serve stations and seating areas closed. Latest info here: https://www.pccmarkets.com/news/2020/an-update-from-pcc-actions-were-taking-to-prevent-spread-of-coronavirus-covid-19/

PNW Catering 8401 Main Street, Edmonds 206-367-0619 Walkup/to go meals available at tents

Portofino 1306 Olympic View Dr 425-771-4788 Dine-in, curbside takeout, delivery

Red Twig 117 5th Ave S. 425-771-1200 take out by phone and online, curbside pickup, UberEats; free kids’ meal w/ entrée purchase M-F

Revelations Frozen Yogurt 527 Main Street 425-744-6012 Takeout and curbside pickup; order by phone, online or in store

Romeo’s Restaurant 21110 76th Ave W 425-771-7955 Online ordering, takeout, and third party delivery

Rory’s 105 Main Street 425-778-3433 Dine-in and in-person takeout

Royal Bakery 22618 Hwy 99 425-778-9101 Phone order and pickup

Rusty Pelican 107 5th Ave N 425-582-8250 Dine-in and takeout

Sahm Gook Jih 21619 Hwy 99 425-771-9888 Takeout

Salish Sea Brewery 518 Dayton Street 425-582-8474 Dine-in and takeout

Salt and Iron 321 Main St 425-361-1112 Dine-in and online ordering

San Kai Sushi 111 4th Ave N 425-412-3417 Dine-in, delivery, and takeout

Santa Fe Mexican 423 Main Street 425-245-7916 Dine-in and takeout

Savvy Thai (fomerly Tasty Thai) 22611 76th Ave W 425-775-2141 M-Th 11 am – 8 pm, Fr-Sun 11 am-9 pm. Takeout by phone

Scott’s 8115 Ballinger Way 425-775-2561 Dine-in by reservation, takeout, and third party delivery

Scratch Distillery 190 Sunset Ave 425-673-7046 Online and in-person order pickups; dine-in available only for club members by reservation

Seattle Deli (Banh Mi) 22618 Hwy 99 425-776-1788 Takeout

Spud Fish and Chips 174 Sunset Way 425-678-0984 Takeout by phone; third party delivery

Starbucks 220th and Hwy 99 21920 Hwy 99 425-775-4286 Takeout

Starbucks Main St 502 Main Street 425-778-6093 Takeout

Starbucks Westgate 9801 Edmonds Way 425-670-2616 Drive up window service and takeout

SuRa Korean BBQ 19226 Hwy 99 425-771-2502 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery

Subway 7600 196TH ST SW (425) 771-1127 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery

Sushi Moto 22618 Hwy 99 425-673-5477 Dine-in, takeout, and DoorDash

T&T Seafood 225511 Hwy 99 425-776-3832 Takeout and dine-in. Mon-Thur 10am-8pm. Fri-Sun 10am-9pm. Temporarily closed Wednesdays.

Taki Tiki 518 Main Street 425-778-3548 Takeout window or by phone; third party delivery

Tapioca Express 22315 Hwy 99 425-774-6764 Open for takeout and third party delivery

Taste Rice Noodle 22315 Hwy 99 425-697-2250 Dine-in, takeout, and UberEats

Teriyaki Way 23632 Hwy 99 425-672-3378 Takeout by phone

Thai By Day 182 Sunset Ave 425-967-7181 Takeout and third party delivery

Thai Cottage 417 Main Street 425-774-3969 Takeout by phone

Than Brothers Pho 22618 Hwy 99 425-744-0212 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery

The Loft 515 Main (425) 640-5000 Dine-in and takeout

Top Pot 150 Sunset 425-582-2579 Takeout and drive-thru window

Toshi’s Teriyaki 311 Main Street 425-670-8122 Outdoor seating and takeout

Traditional Korean Beef Soup 22929 Hwy 99 425-977-2929 Dine-in and takeout

Venice Pizza Pasta 9695 Firdale Ave 206-533-1280 Takeout by phone, online; in house delivery

Walnut Coffee 410 Walnut Street 425-774-5962 Dine-in and takeout

Waterfront Café (Eatery) 300 Admiral Way 425-743-9590 Open for takeout with abbreviated hours; call to order or visit walkup window

Waterfront Coffee 101 Main St, Edmonds 425-670-1400 Open for takeout

Wonton Noodle House 22315 Hwy 99 425-775-8628 Dine-in and takeout by phone

Zeeks Pizza 4309 196TH ST SW (425) 893-8646 Dine-in, takeout, restaurant and third party delivery