Edmonds Scarecrow Festival judges ready to roll — deadline to enter is Oct. 15

Have you noticed the cooler weather and shorter days? That means that scarecrow season is upon us — and judges for the annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival have been selected.

“After an exhaustive search, during which we turned over every gravestone, and even consulted a Transylvania-based headhunter agency, we’ve come up with an absolutely chilling slate of inquisitors,” said this year’s Master of Crows, Emily Scott. “I have no doubt they will throw themselves body and soul into the task and help make this year’s Scarecrow Festival the most macabre (but still family-friendly!) ever.”

This year’s panel comprises the following:

Dave Buelow, the original Master of Crows, has spearheaded the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival since the beginning, and this year is passing the talisman to Scott. “I’m really looking forward to many creative scarecrows this year,” he said. “My hope is that viewers of all ages can simply enjoy them and forget, for a bit, about the challenges we currently face.”

Pam Stuller, owner of Walnut Street Coffee and president of the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!), anticipates the town brewing up a potent mix of entries. “I am honored to be one of the judges for this year’s Scarecrow Festival, because I know firsthand much time and energy local businesses put into their annual creations,” she explained. “And I feel like this year — more than any in its history– the fFestival will provide a much-needed reason to get out of the house and safely stroll the streets enjoying everyone’s creativity.”

Greg Urban, Edmonds Chamber of Commerce CEO & President, is no stranger to creepy scarecrows, and has been the driving force behind several notable chamber scarecrow entries over the years. “I am happy to help judge this year’s Scarecrow Contest and have enjoyed participating over the years,” he said. “The amount of creativity and effort put into these works of art always amazes me.”

A few years ago, in fact, Urban came to the rescue when some of the entries were stolen, recreating those scarecrows to honor the efforts of their creators.

Katie Kelly, Edmonds Historical Museum Director, rounds out this year’s slate of judges. She’s been in the middle of the Scarecrow Festival since the beginning, and this year will save as an official judge. “I’m looking forward to seeing all the hilarious and imaginative ideas from our community,” she said. “Building community is what the museum is all about, and the Scarecrow Festival will be an important part of that this year.”

Entrants are now able to register their scarecrow on the Museum’s newly-revamped Scarecrow Festival website, which includes critical dates, an updated FAQ, and even a set of easy “how to build a scarecrow” instructions. The deadline to enter is Oct. 15.

Beginning Oct. 16, citizens will join in the fun by casting votes online at the museum’s website to determine the best scarecrow in six categories. The winners will be announced on Nov. 2.

If you need help or more information, email the museum (info@historicedmonds.org) or call the Scarecrow Hotline (425-774-0900).