Edmonds School District 2020-21 Student Artwork Calendar available online

The Edmonds School District 2020-21 Student Artwork Calendar is complete and is currently being printed. Copies will be sent to each district family.

The printed calendars are scheduled to arrive within the next week. For planning purposes, a PDF version of the calendar has been posted online in case families would like to print it out now.

In addition, for the first time this school year, the District Family Handbook is a separate document that is posted online. Families can find the calendar and the handbook on the district’s webpage.