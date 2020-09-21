Edmonds Waterfront Center named sponsor of program offering help with Medicare

Effective Oct. 1, the Edmonds Waterfront Center (formerly known as Edmonds Senior Center) will be the new Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) sponsor for Snohomish and East Skagit counties, and Camano Island.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will replaces current SHIBA sponsor Homage Senior Services.

A public service offered by the Washington State Office of Insurance Commissioner, SHIBA volunteers serve people of all ages. Over 400 trained volunteers statewide provide free, impartial and confidential Medicare counseling and education to people in their communities about health plans, prescription drug access, fraud and abuse, and more. Read more about SHIBA.

For more than 50 years, the center has helped connect and enrich the community through programs that engage and support aging community members. The center serves approximately 6,000 people from South Snohomish and north King counties each year with health, wellness and social recreation programs.

The senior center is now finishing construction of the Edmonds Waterfront Center that will serve seniors and people all ages.

“With our history of helping seniors live their best lives, we are thrilled to be the new sponsor for the Snohomish and East Skagit counties’ SHIBA program”, said Daniel Johnson, Edmonds Waterfront Center CEO. “We’ve long supported and used this impressive, well-informed and volunteer-driven service for our members. Now we can expand our reach to the Medicare population throughout the region.”

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. For the safety of clients, volunteers and staff during the pandemic, SHIBA and Edmonds Waterfront Center will counsel people one-on-one over the phone or online via email or Zoom. There will be no in-person appointments. To contact the program directly, call 425-290-1276 or email shibasnohomish@gmail.com.