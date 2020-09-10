Edmonds Waterfront Center online programs for September

The Edmonds Waterfront Center invites all to participate in the center’s online programming via Zoom. All classes and group meetings are free for participants.

New in September:

Intergenerational Book Discussion Group

– Meets Thursday, Sept. 24, 1-3 p.m. (via Zoom)

– Group leader: Elaine Sonntag, MSW

Join the book discussion on the last Thursday of the month. This month the group is reading “The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom. The group is open to all ages, everyone is welcome.

RSVP for a zoom link by sending an email to Angel.Malidore@EdmondsWaterfrontCenter.org

Support for the Mature Adult

– Meets Weekly on Fridays, 1:30-3:30 p.m. (via Zoom)

– Group leader: Fran Love

Come together for sharing and support, learn coping strategies, and feel a sense of community during these difficult times.

RSVP for a zoom link by sending an email to Angel.Malidore@EdmondsWaterfrontCenter.org

Weekly Writer’s Group

– Meets Weekly on Mondays, 1-3 p.m. (via Zoom)

– Group leader: Gerrit Hansen

Bring current writing projects. This group is open to published and non-published writers.

Please RSVP for a zoom link by sending an email to Angel.Malidore@EdmondsWaterfrontCenter.org



Ongoing groups you are welcome to join:

One Hour Fitness

– Meets Monday/Wednesday/Friday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. (via Zoom)

– Instructor: Susan Bennett

For more information email Angel.Malidore@EdmondsWaterfrontCenter.org

Soft Exercise

– Meets Monday/Wednesday/Friday, 10:45-11:30 a.m. (via Zoom)

– Instructor: Susan Bennett

For more information email Angel.Malidore@EdmondsWaterfrontCenter.org

Sound Singers

– Meets Tuesdays, 1-2:30pm (via Zoom)

– Email Alma for more information: Alma.Ohtomo@EdmondsWaterfrontCenter.org

Zoomele – Edmonds Ukulele Aikanes

– Meets Wednesdays, 1-2:30 p.m. (via Zoom)

– Email Alma for more information: Alma.Ohtomo@EdmondsWaterfrontCenter.org

All classes and programs are held via Zoom. You will need to have a Zoom account (it is free). You will also need a cell phone, tablet or home computer. Supply your name, phone number and email address when you register for your program or class.

If you are new to Zoom or would like help getting started, Technical Support is available. Contact the Administrative Office at 425-774-5555.