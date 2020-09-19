Fall arrives at the Edmonds Museum Market: Time to start stocking up

Squash, eggplants, tomatoes, peppers . . . All featured in abundance at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market this Saturday. As the smoke begins to clear and we welcome a few rain drops, it is time to acknowledge that autumn is here.

Cooler weather means time to start cooking soups, stews, and sauces to enjoy on the cool evenings to come. If you are like me, it is time to stop at the Alvarez booth or Frog Song Farm to pick up a box of tomatoes to cook into sauce for the winter. Add to these tomatoes some local garlic, onions and maybe a pepper or two, and you will be enjoying the tastes of the market season throughout the winter.

Also popular at the market this time of year are the wonderful, dried beans that Frog Song and Alvarez bring to the market. Check out the varieties both of these farms feature as they are perfect to store well into the winter and enjoy in a hearty vegetable soup, beef stew or chicken soup.

Autumn also means it is apple season. With Rest A While Fruits bringing a wide variety of traditional organic apples to the markets every week, you can pick the apple variety that works best for you to make a pie or sauce with. From Collins and Martin Family Orchards you will find apples, pears and maybe even some late season peaches too! Hayton Berries will have plenty of berries as well for jamming, snacking, or a delicious pie.

Finally, with only four markets left in the regular season, it is time to start your holiday shopping with our wonderful local artists. Whether you are looking for something for yourself or for someone special, our local artists provide a fun selection to shop from.

So, start your lists now and come down and join us this Saturday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. And please, don’t forget to take home a bouquet or two. There is no better way to brighten up a friend’s day than to surprise them with a beautiful bouquet from our local farmers. See you at the market!

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager