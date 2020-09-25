FAQs about the Edmonds Virtual Oktoberfest, set for Saturday, Oct. 3

Edmonds Rotary is gearing up for its first-ever Edmonds Virtual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The 2020 online Zoom event will take place in lieu of the popular in-person version — first held in 2019 — due to COVID-19 public gathering restrictions.

Enjoy beer from Gallaghers’ Where U Brew or local Washington wine from Jeff Boyer Uncorked while participating in the online event, with special appearances from local sports icons and celebrities.

Tickets are on sale now at EdmondsOktoberfest.com. Proceeds will benefit Edmonds Rotary programs and scholarships.

When is it?

Saturday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. (tickets on sale until Friday, Oct. 2)

How much are tickets?

Tickets are $50 per person (with beer/wine option). Event-only tickets are $30.

What is included with my ticket?

* Online viewing link to Edmonds Virtual Oktoberfest

* Two growlers of beer OR two bottles of wine (or combination of one of each)

* An online program to follow along the event

* Souvenir mood mug

* Special videos from famous (and not-so-famous) guests with facts/figures about beer, wine, cocktails and of course, Edmonds!

Are tickets available the day of the event?

No, tickets will not be available on the day of the event . If not sold out, tickets will be on sale until Friday, Oct. 2 at noon. You may purchase tickets online at EdmondsOktoberfest.com.

Where does the money go?

Edmonds Rotary is continuing to raise $25,000 for Mika’s Playground, an inclusive playground that will be built as part of the Civic Park renovation project. In addition, funds will support Edmonds Waterfront Center as well as Edmonds Rotary’s local scholarship fund. Since 1976, the Rotary Club of Edmonds has awarded more than 300 scholarships to graduating seniors from Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Scriber Lake high schools. The total amount awarded has been over $300,000.

Really? $50 for two growlers or bottles of wine and a mug?

First, remember this is a fund-raising event. Funds are going to help build a new inclusive playground, fund local student scholarships, the new Edmonds Waterfront Center and other worthy projects.

Second, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We promise that someday in the future, you’ll be talking about (and remember) the year we had a virtual Oktoberfest. Don’t you want to be part of it?

But if you still need to know why this is a great deal, here you go: $50 probably doesn’t even get you 10 beers (two growlers) at any Seattle-area bar, plus online guest appearance, hanging out and chatting with neighbors in Zoom, not having to worry your kids, and did we mention you’ll also be drinking for a good cause?

For more information, email David@EdmondsRotary.com.

Buy tickets by visiting EdmondsOktoberfest.com.