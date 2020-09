Goodwill will have a 28-foot truck in the parking lot of Edmonds Lutheran Church on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. They accept everything except for mattresses. Goodwill will have a 28-foot truck in the parking lot of Edmonds Lutheran Church on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. They accept everything except for mattresses.

Goodwill will make a donation of $600 to Edmonds’ Chase Lake Elementary for each truck that is filled.