Five rescued after aluminum boat capsizes off Edmonds Monday

Five adults and two small dogs were pulled from Puget Sound early Monday afternoon after the 19-foot aluminum boat in which they were riding capsized off Edmonds.

Crews were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. to rescue five people in the water about 400 yards from shore, just south of the Edmonds off-leash dog park. All five victims were wearing life jackets, said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes. Two of the victims were rescued by South County Fire personnel in the agency’s Marine 16 boat, while two more were plucked out of the water by a Washington State Ferries rescue boat. The fifth victim was rescued by a private boat, Hynes said. The two dogs were held in the arms of victims until they were rescued,.

All five — two men and three women — were transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital to be examined, which is routine after exposure to the cold water, Hynes added.

“In this case, life jackets really saved everyone,” she said.