Following COVID-related event cancellations, Edmonds Chamber furloughs two

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Tuesday announced that it has furloughed two of its three staff members due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Group size restrictions and social distancing requirements aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 forced the chamber in 2020 to cancel all of its large events, which provided a major source of funding that paid

Greg Urban will stay on as chamber president & CEO, while Communication & Program Coordinator Alicia Moreno and Membership Coordinator Erica Sugg will be placed on temporary furlough through the remainder of 2020.

In a news release announcing the furloughs, the chamber expressed gratitude for the community’s ongoing support through the “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” fundraising campaign, along with the hope that by reducing expenses now, the organization will be better positioned for 2021.

“Alicia and Erica are critical team members of the Edmonds Chamber.” Urban said. “Their dedication to this community, our members and the chamber’s mission is unwavering. I am so proud to work with such amazing people and look forward to their return.”

Members may experience a reduction in outreach and engagement typical of a pre-pandemic Edmonds Chamber, but much of the current programming will continue. The chamber’s weekly networking Zoom breakfasts continue every Wednesday, with the ability of retail businesses to show off their spaces as they present to the group virtually.

To join the Edmonds Chamber as a business or individual visit EdmondsChamber.com.