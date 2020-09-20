Girls on the Run of Snohomish County launches virtual fall season

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County (GOTRSnoCo) has announced the launch of a special virtual fall season.

GOTRSnoCo is a leader in delivering evidence-based, life skills curriculum to girls of all abilities through a program that creatively integrates running and movement. With more than 45 sites across the county, the organization has served more than 1,600 girls since it was founded in 2015. For the 2020 fall season, GOTRSnoCo is offering 100% virtual programming for girls in 3rd-8th grades to accommodate the changing and unpredictable school schedules due to the pandemic. Registration for the eight-week season is now open at www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org.

“Our staff and coaches are ready to bring critical social-emotional programming to girls at a time when they need it the most,” said Megan Wolfe, Executive Director of GOTRSnoCo. “We have adapted based on the recommendations of local health officials and decisions of local governments and school districts. Our virtual programming makes it possible for girls to stay active and connected despite the pandemic.”

Virtual fall programming is delivered by trained coaches in a safe virtual space, with lessons that mirror the in-person Girls on the Run for younger girls or Heart & Sole program for older girls. Virtual programming will include physical activity and social-emotional learning, providing girls with an opportunity to still build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models.

Volunteer coaches will receive the training and materials required to provide girls a safe, trauma-sensitive space to learn valuable life lessons and be active.

Added Wolfe, “Together, we will find a way to motivate girls to nurture their physical and emotional health, no matter the circumstances.”