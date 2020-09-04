Height of summer harvest at the Labor Day weekend Edmonds Museum Market Saturday

The summer has been flying by, with more produce arriving every week at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. This Labor Day weekend market will feature an amazing variety of fruits, veggies, and more.

New to our market this week, you will find a local hard cider maker, Greenwood Cider Company. They will be located near the Veteran’s Plaza on Bell Street, not far from Bruce and his hot dog stand. Greenwood Cider works with many local farmers, creating delicious hard cider blends. Also arriving this week is The Mediterranean, a local hummus maker. Find their delicious hummus varieties at the booth located between Collins Family Orchards and Alvarez Organic Produce.

If you are looking for fresh peppers, tomatoes, eggplants, broccoli, cucumbers, or squash — this is your week to stop by the market. From Frog Song, Caruso, Gypsy Rows, Alvarez and other farmers you will find all these vegetables and more. Not to be outdone, you will find all kinds of freshly harvested fruits from Collins Family Orchards, Martin Family Orchards and Rest A While Organic Fruit.

For those looking for treats and basics for their Labor Day Picnics — Wilson Fish will have plenty of salmon, halibut, black cod and more. Sky Valley Family Farm promises chicken and pork, and of course Ramsden Mountain Beef will have ground beef and steaks for the grill. To go with your main course, don’t forget to pick up some of Bubba’s Salsa, or maybe on of Deborah’s Pies, some saffron from Cyrus Saffron, or a bottle of wine from Lupine Vineyards or Lopez Island Vineyards.

Finally, don’t forget to check out all our wonderful crafters and artists who join us each week, and of course to pick up a bouquet or two to enjoy through the week.

See you at the market, open from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Please, don’t forget your mask and your list.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager