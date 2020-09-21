How growing vegetables can change the world topic of Sept. 21 Edmonds Floretum Garden Club program

Educator and author Lisa Taylor will speak on “Backyards of Plenty – How Growing Vegetables Can Change the World” during the Monday, Sept. 21 online Edmonds Floretum Garden Club meeting.

The program, which begins at 10:45 a.m., is offered free to members and non-members via Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, email edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com.

Taylor is passionate about educating and teaching everyone where their food comes from. She developed and ran the children’s garden program at Seattle Tilth for two decades. An urban farmer and author of the Maritime Northwest Garden Guide and Your Farm in the City,

She is currently a Garden Educator in Residence, teaching an original garden-based literacy curriculum at schools in Seattle and Shoreline. She also performs with her band Elephant Umbrella, presenting song-based, family-focused programs.