Interstate 5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 set to close Sept. 28 for light rail work

As early as Monday, Sept. 28, Sound Transit’s contractor working on Lynnwood Link light rail construction will continue night work on the off-ramp to eastbound SR 104.

Work will occur through Friday, Oct. 2, between 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Closure and detour hours are from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Closures will occur at night only.

The eastbound off ramp will be closed while this work is being done. Detours will be provided (see map). The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work. This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

This will be preparatory work for a temporary signal at SR 104 and work for columns approximately from exit 177 to Mountlake Terrace. Work will potentially include mobilization/demobilization electrical work, striping, earthwork, drilling, concrete forming, trucking and related activities.

