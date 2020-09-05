Judge rules city broke the law when it didn’t announce council executive session; other issues to be decided at future trial

A Snohomish County Superior Court judge ruled earlier this week that the City of Edmonds broke the law when it didn’t make a statement announcing the start of a May 15 remote city council meeting executive session. But Judge Anita Faris said there wasn’t enough evidence for her decide whether councilmembers in attendance knew the meeting wasn’t announced – and that matter should be decided in a separate trial court proceeding.

Faris’ Sept. 1 ruling came in response to a lawsuit that Edmonds resident Finis Tupper filed against the city May 18. In it, he said the city violated the Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) when it failed to provide online live streaming of the council’s May 15 executive session regarding pending or potential litigation. Tupper said he attempted the watch the meeting, which was publicized in advance on the city’s website, but only found a statement noting the meeting would begin shortly. Later that afternoon, Tupper said, he asked Edmonds City Clerk Scott Passey for a copy of the meeting video but was told the meeting had not been recorded.

He also claimed that Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas and Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis, Luke Distelhorst, Kristiana Johnson, Laura Johnson, Vivian Olson and Susan Paine had ‘knowledge of the fact” that the meeting wasn’t being recorded and so violated state law.

Tupper said in his lawsuit that he wasn’t challenging the executive session itself, which the council can legally conduct in private to discuss matters such as city personnel or litigation. Rather, Tupper pointed to his inability to watch online live streaming that showed where the meeting was called to order, a roll call, and announcement of the executive session’s purpose, estimated duration, whether any action would be required as a result, and the meeting adjournment. State law requires that these statements be made publicly during the meeting, he added.

Tupper had sought civil damages of $500 from each councilmember present during the May 15 meeting. He also requested an award for the court filing fee, postage and “reasonable attorney fees and process service fee.”

Faris also ruled on a separate motion, in which the City of Edmonds — through City Attorney Jeff Taraday — had proposed separating — or “bifurcating” the two issues raised, asking for separate trials on 1) whether the city violated the OPMA and 2) whether councilmembers had knowledge that the violation occurred. However, Faris denied the city’s request for bifurcation, noting that the city didn’t contest Tupper’s claim that the announcement of executive session did not occur in public view. The remaining issues to be determined — whether councilmembers knew the meeting wasn’t announced at the beginning of the remote session — and whether Tupper deserves monetary compensation or reimbursement — should be decided by a trial, Faris said.

A trial date has not yet been set to consider those matters, Taraday said.

In the city’s answer to Tupper’s suit, filed June 10, Taraday stated that while the city had been broadcasting its meetings remotely since March 22, the May 15 meeting marked the first time that the city council met in executive session using the Zoom platform. Taraday also cited the “subtleties” of Zoom, which “render the visual distinction between a Zoom meeting open to the public and a Zoom meeting in executive session so small as to be easily overlooked.”

Councilmembers weren’t given two separate Zoom links — one for the public portion of the meeting and one for the private’s portion — Taraday added, but simply clicked on one link for the entire meeting. He also noted that the councilmembers named in the lawsuit were not involved “in the making of meeting arrangements” for the May 15 meeting, including technological arrangements.

When the council held its second executive session, on May 26, the city had figured out how to ensure the council could move “from a public session to a private session and back to a public session,” Taraday said in the city’s answer. “The May 15, 2020 special meeting presented unique circumstances that are highly unlikely to be repeated,” he said.

After filing the lawsuit May 18, Tupper said in an email that he decided to sue the city because “council decisions should be made as a body in a public meeting. Not in closed executive sessions or by emails only sent among themselves.” In an email Friday regarding Faris’ ruling, Tupper said he has “better things to do than file lawsuits against the City of Edmonds,” but added: “It is time for the city to follow state and city law period.”

— By Teresa Wippel