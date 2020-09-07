Learn ways to reverse global warming during Sept. 20 program sponsored by Edmonds church

Those interested climate change and reversing global warming are invited to a free online program sponsored Sunday, Sept. 20 by the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation’s Peace & Justice Committee.

“Reversing Global Warming: Introduction to Drawdown” will be held via Zoom starting at 2 p.m. Sept. 20. According to the event announcement, this is a 90 minute in-person experience that invites attendees to see both the possibility of reversing global warming and the role all can play in that process.

“Through videos and group activities, you will learn about a comprehensive plan to reverse global warming from Project Drawdown—a scientific study that identified 100 solutions that together, could actually reverse global warming by 2050,” the announcement said. “These solutions encompass the energy we use, the food we eat, and the cities we live in. By the end you will see the vital role you can play in the movement to reverse global warming.”

To learn more and register, go to Project Drawdown Introduction.