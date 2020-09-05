Letter to editor: Thanks to Councilmember Distelhorst for leading Suicide Awareness Month effort

Editor:
I want to applaud Luke Distlehorst for spearheading Suicide Awareness Month within the City of Edmonds.
We are a family who has been heavily impacted by suicide. Bringing awareness to this issue, especially during COVID times, is so very important.
It is a social responsibility to always check in with our loved ones. Brothers, sisters, veterans, friends, eldery and even our teens and young people.
Remember, everyone is fighting a battle. Kindness and understanding wins every time.
Thank you, Luke, and Council for making this a thing.
Erin and Jon Ornes
Edmonds