Letter to editor: Thanks to Councilmember Distelhorst for leading Suicide Awareness Month effort

Editor:

I want to applaud Luke Distlehorst for spearheading Suicide Awareness Month within the City of Edmonds.

We are a family who has been heavily impacted by suicide. Bringing awareness to this issue, especially during COVID times, is so very important.

It is a social responsibility to always check in with our loved ones. Brothers, sisters, veterans, friends, eldery and even our teens and young people.

Remember, everyone is fighting a battle. Kindness and understanding wins every time.

Thank you, Luke, and Council for making this a thing.

Erin and Jon Ornes

Edmonds