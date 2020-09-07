Letter to the editor: Supporting Cassandra Lopez-Shaw for Superior Court judge

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my support for Cassandra Lopez-Shaw for Snohomish County Superior Court Judge. As a local Professional Firefighter, I believe that public service is important. Cassandra comes from a military family. Her husband is a Marine Corps veteran and their two children wear the uniform of our armed services, serving in the Navy and Marines.

As a father of three daughters, I am excited that Cassandra is there to be a role model for my girls, helping them aspire to the highest ideals. Ms. Lopez-Shaw has the corner on ethics, and understands the trustworthiness that comes with a position as judge.

I find her to be kind and forthcoming. Her working-class roots and history of family advocacy means that she will truly understand the needs and situation of the folks who are brought before her in the courtroom.

I am proud to endorse and encourage a vote for Cassandra this November!

Ray Sayah

Snohomish