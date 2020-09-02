Letter to the editor: Time to permanently close Sunset Avenue

Editor:

We applaud Mayor Mike Nelson’s thoughtful steps to improve the quality of life in Edmonds. The weekend closure of the Main Street and now the outdoor seating in many restaurants, have transformed the downtown for the better. While we would prefer a more aggressive policy of closing 5th Avenue, especially around the fountain, we recognize that citizens have varying preferences, and it important for the city to accommodate these competing preferences.

We also applaud the mayor for the temporary closure of the Sunset Avenue, north of Edmonds street, allowing only local traffic. We suggest it be made permanent.

Why the closure? As we understand, given social distancing requirements, this closure allows pedestrians to walk on this beautiful avenue for exercise and pleasure. We walk on this avenue every day, sometimes twice a day, while honoring the social distancing guidelines. We are impressed by the discipline of the pedestrians who, by and large, respect these guidelines. Being able to walk on the road when the walking lanes and the sidewalk do not allow for sufficient distance is essential.

Most motorists also respect the closure, but there are always a few rule-breakers. While we wish the police would enforce local access guidelines, we realize that they are overstretched with more pressing responsibilities in other parts of Edmonds.

The closure of Sunset Avenue is criticized on three grounds:

It is inconvenient for those who have mobility issues. It is ugly with the orange cones dotting the road. It motivates too many “outsiders” to visit Edmonds.

Mobility: This is a fair point, given the demographics of the city. One option might be to designate additional spaces on the avenue, south of Edmonds Street, or on Edmonds Street itself, as handicapped parking. We have often wondered if the green benches overlooking the Sound could be designated similarly as well so that residents with mobility challenges can sit comfortably and take in the views.

Ugliness: The orange cones are a temporary solution. Eventually, the city needs to install some sort of an aesthetically appealing solution (ideally, after taking input from residents of this avenue). Also, the city should consider following the practices in most European cities where access to downtown through cars is limited to residents only (yes, one can learn a lot from Europe!). The road access is typically controlled by a remotely operated barrier gate that is lifted on-demand or stainless steel road bollards that retrieves into the ground or collapses on demand. Either can be activated by residents remotely using a magnetic card that the city provides. The same approach would allow emergency vehicles to access the avenue as well.

Nativism: We appreciate the desire to maintain Edmonds as a quiet community that is not overcrowded. But individuals, irrespective of where they reside, have the right to use public spaces – Edmonds residents do so outside Edmonds all the time. Further, these “outsiders” might visit Edmonds downtown shops and restaurants and generate new business.

Even if Sunset Avenue reverts to the status quo of unrestricted car access, nothing prevents “outsiders” from using the designated parking spaces (and sometimes event parking in non-designated areas). Indeed, we always found that parked cars often idle, and in some cases, play loud music. Some of us who like hearing the waves and the birds, and breathing in the fresh air from the Sound, have found it most unpleasant, not to mention unhealthy. The bottom line is that unrestricted car access worsens congestion, pollution, and noise.

Finally, we urge the city to undertake a well-designed survey of Edmonds residents about the future of Sunset Avenue. Hopefully, this will allow an acceptable solution to emerge.

Nives Dolsak and Aseem Prakash

Edmonds