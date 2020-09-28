Meadowdale HS Key Club hosting drive-through food and clothing drive Oct. 3-4

Meadowdale High School’s Key Club has partnered with nonprofit Essential C.A.R.E. to collect canned food and clothing this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3-4. All donations will benefit Cocoon House.

The drive-through event, which runs from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, will be at the Meadowdale Playfields parking lot, 16700 66th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Everett-based Cocoon House conducts outreach to, and provides short-and long-term housing for, homeless and at-risk young people, including their children.