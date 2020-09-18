Money still available for families in need through Edmonds Cares Fund

Tapping into the Federal CARES Act and re-allocated city funds, the City of Edmonds continues to distribute money from its $450,000 Housing and Supplementary Relief program, offering grants of up to $1,000 for one- and two-member households and $1,500 for households of three or more members to cover expenses related to rent/mortgage, food, medical bills, child care, gas or utilities.

More than $150,000 has been distributed so far. The only requirement is that residents must earn no more than 60 percent of the Snohomish County Median Income, as depicted in the following chart:

Recognizing that some families may need assistance more than once during this stressful period, the Edmonds City Council on Sept. 15 amended its requirements to allow for disbursing more than one grant to qualifying households, in light of continuing need and consideration of new applicants.

“This crisis isn’t over so it only makes sense that, if we can, we should continue to help families that are still not back on their feet,” said Patrick Doherty, Economic Development and Community Services Director.

The city is also redoubling its efforts to connect with the non-English speaking community who have been especially hard hit by the economic fall-out from COVID-19.

“Our non-profit partners, Wellspring, Washington Kids in Transition, and Homage, have the ability to engage in other languages and can provide help filling out forms,” Doherty said. “Take a look at the online application portal and consider applying for one of these grants. They are making a difference in hundreds of lives.”

Start the application process here. Grants are disbursed on an on-going basis through November.