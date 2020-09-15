Nearly 700 respond to latest Edmonds Housing Commission survey

The City of Edmonds on Tuesday released the results of the Edmonds Housing Commission’s second community survey. In this survey, which drew nearly 700 responses, community members were asked to share their thoughts on six areas related to housing and 16 policy ideas.

Among the results:

A majority of people (65%) want future detached accessory dwellings (sometimes called “backyard cottages”) to meet standards for parking, ownership, size, height, etc.

Respondents had mixed reactions to allowing new “transition areas” for duplexes, triplexes, and other small-scale housing.

57% reported they were okay with this concept along transit routes adjacent to commercial zones.

Slightly less than half wanted this idea to apply to certain areas zoned for 8,000 or more square-foot residential lots.

A slight majority of those surveyed (56%) opposed guidance or incentives to encourage a duplex or a two-unit townhouse in lieu of one large single-family house on single-family zoned property.

A strong majority (78%) reported support for the city to work on simplifying zoning code language.

To view more details about the survey, scroll to “Survey # 2” information at www.citizenshousingcommission.org/

The housing survey was available online and notices about it were emailed to community groups. In addition, postcards were mailed to over 2,500 households, and a paper copy of the survey was mailed to 600 randomly selected residential addresses.

Next up: the Housing Commission meets Thursday, Sept. 17, to dig into the data. Meanwhile, a third community survey about a new set of ideas is being prepared for October.

To learn more about the Housing Commission and its work, check out the City of Edmonds blog or the website. City staff also posted a housing Q and A that answers questions pulled from social media and public comments.