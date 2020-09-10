Need a mask? Verdant has you covered at free drive-thru events Sept. 12, 17

Stop by the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood to pick up a cloth face mask to help protect against the spread of COVID-19 during two drive-thru events.

Verdant will host these free drive-thru events Saturday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. – noon and Thursday, Sept. 17 from 5-6 p.m. at Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. The limit is two masks per person present.

Wearing a facial covering is one of the three important steps to take when you leave your home to keep yourself and others protected against the spread of the virus, along with maintaining six feet of distance whenever possible and practicing good hand washing. But Verdant recognizes the economic impact of COVID-19 makes buying facial coverings difficult for many individuals and families.

“At Verdant, we want to make sure that no one in our community struggles to access masks,” said Verdant Board of Commissioners President Bob Knowles. “We know the strain and hardship many are experiencing, and distributing masks is one way that we can support our residents.”

These giveaway events are Verdant’s first efforts to put masks in the hands of South County residents. Verdant will also provide 3,000 masks to its partner organizations who work directly with community members in need.

In addition to this work, Verdant has provided emergency funding to non-profit organizations working with South County residents to support emerging health needs as a result of the pandemic. Since March 2020, the Verdant team has distributed nearly $800,000 in grants to 20 nonprofits working to improve access to nutritious food, mental health needs, and hygiene services.