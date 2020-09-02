Next stop on Edmonds Police Park Tour: Seaview Park Sept. 3

The Edmonds Police Community Engagement Team continues its Park Tour visits this week, stopping by Seaview Park, 8030 185th St. S.W., from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.

The team of officers– wearing masks and practicing social distancing — represent various aspects of policing, from K-9 to detectives to street crimes. The goal, police said, is to give residents an opportunity ask questions and talk about concerns in their neighborhood.

The first stop was Mathay Ballinger Park on Aug. 25.

Other parks on the schedule include:

Pine Street Park, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8

Hickman Park, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17

City Park, 6-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21

Still to be determined: Yost Park and Haines Wharf Park.