Reminder: Part 3 of Black in Edmonds Sept. 5 to focus on allies and accomplices

Part three of the Black in Edmonds series, set for Saturday, Sept. 5 at 1 p.m., will be A Conversation with Allies & Accomplices.
The event will be moderated by Alicia Crank, a member of the Edmonds Planning Board, vice chair of the Snohomish County Airport Commission and Chief Development Officer at AtWork! The discussion will focuses on allyship and being an accomplice: the similarities, the differences, the successes and the pushback.
In part one (see our story here), Crank invited a group of five Black Edmonds residents to have a frank conversation via Zoom about their experiences living in a mostly white community. Part two (see the story here) focused on equity in education, police officers in schools and defining hate crime
Panelists for part three include:
R Shubert Ho: Proprietor of Feedme Hospitality & Restaurants
Gillian Jones: Director of Programming at Edmonds Center for the Arts
Kimberly Koenig: Owner, Rogue
Beth Langer Sanger: Owner of Ombu Salon and AXIS Pharmacy Northwest
Courtney Wooten: Community organizer, Suburbia Rising/Stories of Self & Self Solidarity
Actions speak louder than words. Most privileged white Americans will SAY (and really believe) they aren’t racist because….” I have black friend or family member, I’m a good person, my parents raised me right”. Myself included, we need to examine our thoughts and actions everyday to help us avoid jumping to racial prejudices and stereotypes that drive racist behaviors.