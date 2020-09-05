Edmonds Kind of Play: Free and low-cost options for school lunches

The USDA announced that they will continue to provide free meals for kids ages 1 to 18 through the end of 2020. So if you’d seen the information about district lunch pricing and the need to register, the info has changed! Grab & Go meal kits will include seven lunches entrees, seven breakfast entrees, fresh fruits and vegetables and milk. No paperwork is needed to pick up and any child can go to any location. Also, children do not need to be present for a parent or guardian to pick up a meal kit. Meal kits are available on Wednesday and Thursdays, and the district added more sites and evening pick up times on Wednesdays in an effort to coordinate with “school lunch break and self-directed learning time.” To find one of the over 50 locations and times, you can go to www.edmonds.wednet.edu and click the Grab & Go option. If the time or locations don’t work or you need additional assistance, you can call the Family Support Line at 425-431-1454 or send an email to familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu.

Locally, there are two options for a $5 kids lunch for delivery, dine-in or take-out. I caught up with Shubert Ho to talk about two school lunch options from Edmonds-based Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group Community Kitchen. Ho told me that MarKet and Salt & Iron will be offering delicious, balanced lunches made from scratch for $5. These meals are available weekdays from open to 2 p.m., starting on Sept. 8, for dine-in, take-out or delivery at both locations. Each location will feature a one menu option per week, which is what Ho says is the secret to keeping the price low. MarKet’s first option is Seafood Chowder, Potato Roll, Strawberry Salad, and Grapes and Salt & Iron will have Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Steamed Broccolini, Potato Salad, and Grapes.

Ho said that as the program progresses, both locations will feature favorites from other Feedme Hospitality favorites SanKai and BarDojo, which he says has a particularly popular Kids Menu. If you would like to get a $5 lunch for your student, you can order off the menu if you choose to dine in, you can call in your order, or you can get a delivery using their online portals at MarKet or Salt & Iron’s websites. For more information and weekly menus, you can visit FeedmeHospitality.com/Schoollunch

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.