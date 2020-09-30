Updated: Police search for man suspected of shooting estranged wife, two others in Edmonds’ International District

Updated at 6:05 p.m. with additional details

Edmonds police were searching Tuesday afternoon for a man who allegedly shot three people — including his estranged wife — at Boo Han Market in Edmonds’ International District.

Two victims — both women — were transported to Harborview Medical Center. One was shot in the face while the other was shot in the arm, Edmonds Police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. A male victim, who was shot multiple times in the lower body, was transported to Providence Medical Center in Everett.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the market, located in the 22600 block of Highway 99. When police arrived, the victims were located near the entryway but it’s not yet known where in the market the shootings occurred, McClure said.

The suspect is described as a short Asian male in his 20s wearing black clothing and a black hat.

A woman who lives nearby but didn’t want her name used said she heard multiple gunshots in the area prior to hearing sirens.

According to McClure, police arrived at the scene after dispatchers received reports around 3:29 p.m. of multiple shots fired and heard screams for help in the background. Edmonds police responded within a matter of minutes, and included one officer in a field training car with a student officer followed by two officers who had been on the job less than 30 days. All officers immediately began to administer combat first aid, which continued until medics arrived, McClure said.

Describing the shooting scene as “chaos,” McClure praised the work of the responding officers, who were treating the victims while also being mindful of ensuring public safety. More than 50 officers from surrounding agencies responded to the incident, he said.

The suspect was last seen on foot with a handgun, headed southbound on Highway 99, and Edmonds and Lynnwood police K-9 units — as well as King County’s Guardian One helicopter — were dispatched to the scene to search the area. Police were also gathering video footage from the area to determine whether the suspect may have fled in a vehicle.

“There is a threat to public safety,” McClure said.

The area around Boo Han Market includes multiple businesses and was “very crowded” with people at the time of the shootings, McClure said. Although there were several witnesses, there is also a significant language barrier, he added.

— By Teresa Wippel with reporting by Cody Sexton