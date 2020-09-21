Public hearings on comprehensive plan map amendments for Edmonds Bowl, Perrinville on Sept. 22 council agenda

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled at its Sept. 22 meeting to hold public hearings on proposals that would amend the city’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan map to change designations for properties located in the Edmonds Bowl and Perrinville.

Both items were reviewed by the Edmonds Planning Board, which approved the staff recommendation for the Perrinville project and rejected the recommended staff approval of the Edmonds Bowl proposal, which would impact two parcels at 522 and 530 9th Ave. N.

The council is also set to:

– Receive an annual report from the Edmonds Municipal Court

– Discuss three study items, meaning that no action is scheduled to be taken during the meeting. Those items include: An ordinance amending the city’s fireworks code to increase penalties for violators; an amendment to the Edmonds Cares Fund related to how future funding should be allocated; and a flood damage prevention ordinance.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council has an executive session at 6 p.m.”to receive and evaluate complaints or charges brought against a public officer or employee.”

Citizens who would like to participate in the audience comment portion of the 7 p.m. meeting may connect via Zoom at any point before the conclusion of the audience comment period. Citizens will sit in a virtual waiting room until their turn to speak. When the citizen enters the live council meeting, their time will begin. The clerk will be the time keeper and provide a 30-second warning and a final warning when their time is up. The citizen will be removed and the next speaker will be allowed in.

Citizens who want to comment may connect with a computer or smart phone at: https://zoom.us/s/4257752525 or join the meeting by phone toll-free at 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257. Meeting ID 425 775 2525. Citizens not wishing to participate in audience comments may continue to monitor the livestream on the City Council Meeting webpage, cable TV channels 21 or 39, or telephone by calling 712- 775-7270, Access Code 583224.