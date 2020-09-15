Registration now open for City of Edmonds LEAP day camp for school children

Registration is now open for the Learning Enhancements and Activities Program (LEAP) distance learning day camp hosted by the Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.

The program, which starts Oct. 19, will provide a safe and supervised day camp setting that allows children to focus on their academic efforts while engaging in fun camp activities, the City of Edmonds said in a Tuesday announcement.

According to the city, safety is the top priority of camp; participants will be grouped with similar-age students into small learning pods and students will be assigned their own socially-distanced work space for the entire week within their assigned pod. Additional safety measures can be found on the City of Edmonds website under Parks and Recreation.

Recreation leaders will assist students with their distance learning each day. In addition, staff from the city’s Discovery Program and Arts & Culture Department will provide supplemental activities.

The weekly program fee is $300 per student for Edmonds residents and $345 for non-residents; fee waivers are available for Edmonds resident families who qualify for the Edmonds School District’s Reduced Lunch Program.

An application for fee waivers can be found in the Parks and Recreation section of www.edmondswa.gov or by calling the Edmonds Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services office at 425-771-0230. Fee waivers are given on first come-first serve basis. Spaces may still be available for fee waiver students even if the program shows as full.

The primary “pod” time is 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., with before care starting as early as 7 a.m., and after care until 6 p.m., which are available for no additional fee. Registration for the program is available over the phone at 425-771-0230 or online. For additional information or to register visit www.edmondswa.gov/leap-learning-enhancement-activities-program.html.