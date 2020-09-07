Reminder: Next stop on Edmonds Police Park Tour is Pine Street, Sept. 8

The Edmonds Police Community Engagement Team continues its Park Tour visits this week, stopping by Pine Street Park, 6th and Pine, from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The team of officers– wearing masks and practicing social distancing — represent various aspects of policing, from K-9 to detectives to street crimes. The goal, police said, is to give residents an opportunity ask questions and talk about concerns in their neighborhood.

Other parks on the schedule include:

Hickman Park, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17

City Park, 6-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21

Still to be determined: Yost Park and Haines Wharf Park.